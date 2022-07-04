Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front survey to check casteism in over 500 panchayats

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) general secretary K Samuel Raj said that it will soon conduct a survey in more than 500 panchayats in the State to check if people from Scheduled Caste (SC) can access public places like bus stands, toilets, and panchayat offices.

After the fourth district meeting in Hosur on Sunday, he told The New Indian Express, "Untouchability still continues in various places in the State including temples and burial grounds. Caste killing is also a major issue in the State. The DMK government should take steps to eradicate such practices and a separate law should be made against honour killing."

"We have taken up more than 25 court cases on discrimination in burial grounds, temple entry and caste hate killings and are supporting the victims. But, as most victims don't have money, we are struggling to fight such cases. The front is also fighting six honour killing cases. The State government should appoint special public prosecutors for these cases," he added.

He also said that the government should implement the initiatives for the SC/ST people and the SC/ST committee should have proper representation. "Similarly, Panchami land across the State should be identified and the district administration should retrieve the lands from caste Hindus and return it to beneficiaries. The administration should allot 42 houses to Adi Dravidar families in Sanamavu in the district, who have patta for over decades," he said.