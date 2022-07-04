STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front survey to check casteism in over 500 panchayats

He said that the government should implement the initiatives for the SC/ST people and the SC/ST committee should have proper representation.

Published: 04th July 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) general secretary K Samuel Raj said that it will soon conduct a survey in more than 500 panchayats in the State to check if people from Scheduled Caste (SC) can access public places like bus stands, toilets, and panchayat offices.

After the fourth district meeting in Hosur on Sunday, he told The New Indian Express, "Untouchability still continues in various places in the State including temples and burial grounds. Caste killing is also a major issue in the State. The DMK government should take steps to eradicate such practices and a separate law should be made against honour killing."

"We have taken up more than 25 court cases on discrimination in burial grounds, temple entry and caste hate killings and are supporting the victims. But, as most victims don't have money, we are struggling to fight such cases. The front is also fighting six honour killing cases. The State government should appoint special public prosecutors for these cases," he added.

He also said that the government should implement the initiatives for the SC/ST people and the SC/ST committee should have proper representation. "Similarly, Panchami land across the State should be identified and the district administration should retrieve the lands from caste Hindus and return it to beneficiaries. The administration should allot 42 houses to Adi Dravidar families in Sanamavu in the district, who have patta for over decades," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front K Samuel Raj Casteism Caste census Caste survey
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp