STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals from six villages in Coimbatore visit government exhibition

Normally, the exhibition is open from 4 pm to 7 pm but the administration has changed the timing from 12 pm to 4 pm so that the tribals can visit it.

Published: 04th July 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District Revenue Department facilitated a special visit of tribal people from six villages to the government exhibition at Coimbatore on Sunday. Around 110 tribal people came to visit the exhibition arranged at the prison ground at Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram.

Normally, the exhibition is open from 4 pm to 7 pm but the administration has changed the timing from 12 pm to 4 pm so that the tribals can visit it.
 
Speaking about the special arrangement, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore North) K Booma said, "Five tribal members from District Forest Right Committee in the settlements and TNSPC aspirants from tribal people were selected and given the opportunity to view the exhibition."

"To ensure the community is getting its rights provided under the law, the district administration is working on marking areas in the forest by using GPS technology. Already, the work is in progress at Vazhachal in Kerala and Sathyamangalam, but it was a mapping work through manual. Coimbatore is the first district to do the mapping using the technology in Tamil Nadu with the support of the forest department," she added.

The district administration had made the arrangement without any cost to the tribal people. To bring the tribals from 38 tribal settlements in Velliankadu and Pillar revenue villages to the exhibition place, four vehicles were arranged by the district administration. Collector GS Sameeran came up with this idea as the tribals hardly get a chance to visit the exhibition due to their lifestyle, sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore exhibition
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp