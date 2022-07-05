STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

76 libraries renovated in rural areas of Coimbatore district

According to official sources, the State government built around 250 libraries across the district at the cost of Rs 3.75 lakh in 2009.

Published: 05th July 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

library, books

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district administration has completed renovation works of 76 Anithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) libraries which will start functioning soon.

According to official sources, the State government built around 250 libraries across the district at the cost of Rs 3.75 lakh in 2009. Village panchayats were responsible for the maintenance of these libraries and the employment of a librarian with a monthly honorarium of Rs 750.

But after functioning for two years, most of these facilities stalled due to the shortage of funds. After the constant demand from various readers circle, the government ordered the renovation of  AGMAT libraries. In the first phase, 76 libraries have been renovated in the Coimbatore district and the remaining 150 libraries will be renovated in the second phase.

Library Readers' Circle (Udumalaipettai) president K Leninbarathi welcomed this move. "State government should bring libraries, which are currently managed by village panchayats, under the control of the Directorate of Public Libraries for effective functioning," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AGMAT libraries Coimbatore district Anithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam Coimbatore district libraries
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp