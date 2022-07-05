AIADMK general council on July 11; to elect EPS as interim general secretary 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The general council meeting convened by the supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 11 will elect him as the interim general secretary of the party and will make an announcement about the election to be held for the post of general secretary.

The invitation sent to the general council members including 'party treasurer' O Panneerselvam said if the meeting of the executive committee, as well as the general council scheduled to take place at Vanagaram, cannot be held due to Corona restrictions, the meetings would be held through video conference.

The GC meeting will discuss abolishing dual leadership posts - coordinator and joint coordinator and take a decision to elect a general secretary by the primary members of the party. In February 2017, the general council meeting decided to abolish the post of general secretary in deference to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The invitation to July 11 GC meeting also said since the amendments made to the bylaws of the AIADMK made on December 1, 2021, for electing coordinator and joint coordinator by a single vote were not ratified by the June 23 general council meeting, now a situation has arisen wherein the coordinator and joint coordinator cannot function. As such, the office-bearers appointed by the coordinator and joint coordinator have been carrying out the functions of the party.

On June 23, based on the request of 2,190 members of the general council, the next meeting of the council was scheduled to take place on July 11. As many as 2,432 members of the general council have requested the party to discuss and decide about many subjects to be discussed during the forthcoming general council meeting. The meeting to be convened at 9.15 a.m on July 11, will be chaired by presidium chairman A Thamizhmagan Hussain

As many as 16 subjects have been listed to be discussed in the general council. The subjects include adopting resolutions condemning the DMK government on many counts including the foisting of cases against AIADMK functionaries.

Meanwhile, former Ministers D Jayakumar and P Benjamin, AIADMK functionaries in support of Palaniswami submit a petition to the DGP seeking police protection for the July 11 General Council meeting at Vanagaram. Talking to reporters they alleged that anti-social elements may try to disturb GC meeting on that day.

