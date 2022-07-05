STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dindigul: Widow demands action against hospital after losing right leg

Her husband succumbed to Covid-19 two years ago, and since then she has been providing for her children by working as a tailor.

Published: 05th July 2022 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Claiming that medical negligence on the part of a private hospital in Natham resulted in the loss of her right leg, a 34-year-old widow has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate action against the hospital and provide her with a government job to help raise her two children.

On Monday, the woman, P Umamaheswari of Ashok Nagar in Natham, submitted a letter to the Chief Minister through District Collector S Visakan. Her husband succumbed to Covid-19 two years ago, and since then she has been providing for her children by working as a tailor.

"In January this year, I took ill with fever and visited a private hospital in Natham. I was administered an injection on my right lower back, and within a few days, I developed a tumour. Then, I visited another private hospital in the same area, and following further treatment, I was in severe pain and could not walk properly. Later, I got admitted to a private hospital in Ponnamaravathi in Sivaganga district since my parents reside there," the petition read.

The doctors at the hospital reportedly told her that her right leg had to be amputated in order to save her life. "I lost my leg because of the injection I received on my back at the first hospital. Without my husband and my right leg, how will I provide for my children? The CM should grant me a government job," Umamaheswari told TNIE.

When contacted, Joint Director of Medical Services Dr Packiyalakshmi told TNIE that as per instructions from District Collector S Visakan, a team of surgeons will be constituted to probe the issue.

"In the petition, the petitioner did not mention the hospital's name or what treatment was provided to her. We have asked her to furnish related information and documents. A detailed probe report will be submitted to the Collector next week," she added.

