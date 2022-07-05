STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Not the '60s': Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slams DMK leader A Raja over 'autonomy' call

Earlier, DMK leader A Raja had implored PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide 'State autonomy' to Tamil Nadu, and not push them to seek an independent country.

K Annamalai

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after DMK leader A Raja implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide 'State autonomy' to Tamil Nadu, and not push them to seek an independent country, State BJP chief K Annamalai launched a broadside against the DMK for the former Union minister’s remark.

"The @arivalayam party believes that they are entitled to plunder the state when in power, and if questioned, they will pull out their oldest trick called “State autonomy” and propagate separatism; they better be reminded that this is not the ’60s. What’s generally pre-election rhetoric has begun this early isn't surprising given the obstacles DMK men face in their pursuit of richness through corrupt means," K Annamalai said in his tweet. 

The tweet further said, "Ex-cabinet ministers of DMK facing trial for corruption charges making vile threats is a display of desperation. Falling popularity after failing promises, @CMOTamilnadu should invent a better excuse for not delivering instead of pushing their defunct propaganda."

A Raja while speaking at the conference of the local body representatives orgainsed by the DMK  in Namakkal on Sunday, in the presence of CM MK Stalin, said the icon of the Dravidian movement, Thanthai Periyar, stood for an independent Tamil Nadu, but the DMK under the leadership of party founder and former CM CN Annadurai moved away from it.

"I am telling Amit Shah and the PM with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our CM is journeying on the path of CN Annadurai, do not push us to the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country; give State autonomy and we will not rest till then," Raja said.

Commenting on the opposition of the BJP functionaries to A Raja's remark, DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran told The New Indian Express, "Raja has made it amply clear that the party travelled on the path of Anna, fully supporting India’s integrity and the principles of democracy."

Ravindran said that the message sought to be conveyed by Raja was that Tamil Nadu should be given autonomy to work towards development and uphold its rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Another DMK leader told The New Indian Express, "There is nothing wrong in his remark. Raja wanted to say that if you (the Union government) do not heed our demands and requests, there will be repercussions."

