PG medical seats case: Madras HC upholds single judge order for CB-CID probe

The court pronounced the verdict on writ appeals filed by Dr G Selvarajan, who had held the post of secretary of selection committee for medical admission.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Monday upheld an order of a single judge directing the CB-CID to probe an alleged conspiracy between officials of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and certain private medical colleges in filling up 103 PG seats in private medical colleges without the mop-up counselling for the year 2020-21.

The bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala pronounced the verdict on writ appeals filed by Dr G Selvarajan, who had held the post of secretary of selection committee for medical admission. 

The judges brushed aside the appellant's contention regarding the orders of a single judge for investigation by CB-CID against all the concerned officers of the selection committee and awarding compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the petitioners (candidates) who filed the writ appeals. 

However, the judges granted slight relief to the appellant in connection with freezing of the secretary's retirement benefits. The matter relates to alleged scam in filling up vacant PG seats in 13 private colleges in the State without holding mop-up counseling.

A single judge ordered a probe by the CB-CID which unearthed non-adherence to the directions of the SC on medical admission. 

PG medical seats case Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu CBCID Madras High Court
