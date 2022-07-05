Rough seas fill Azhickal houses with heaps of sand and misery

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Due to rough sea conditions, many families at Azhickal village are now forced to reside continuously at either their relatives' houses or the community centre. Their homes have been inundated by seawater and sand. M Jelbarin, the village priest, said more than 100 families have been affected by seawater intrusion, which is a regular sight from June-August.



Archana, a resident in the village, said, "Water has not receded in our house, me and my family are staying in a relative's house at the village. We urge authorities to provide an alternative safer place." A couple, Rupus and his wife Lavina, said water has receded in their houses but sand was still deposited in their homes, leaving electrical appliances like washing machine damaged. A boat engine mechanic, R Nagarajan, said sea water entered his work shed, damaging several boat engines and their spare parts.



Kalist, a fisherman, said, "Last Saturday, sea water entered the houses, forcing occupants to flee in search of safety. The situation worsened after the construction of Muttom fishing harbour nearby. Constructing curve-type groynes or extending the breakwater structure of the harbour towards Azhickal would prevent the giant waves," he added.



Coastal Peace and Development Director, Father A Dunston, urged authorities to carry out works to extend the breakwater structure for a length of 200 meters towards Azhickal and expedite work of short groynes to prevent sea water intrusion. Sources said the manufacturing of star stones meant for the groynes had stopped due to unavailability of raw materials from quarries.



Ganapathipuram Town Panchayat President, M Srivithya, said efforts have been taken to remove sea water from houses by using motor pumps, and earth movers to remove the deposited sand