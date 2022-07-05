STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges diaspora to stay united at FeTNA's 35th anniversary

He paid rich encomiums to FeTNA functionaries and members, who announced a USD 1,500 cash reward to Tamil scholars Elankumaranar and Erode Tamilanban for their service to the Tamil language.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 35th anniversary of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) via video-conference on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged natives of the State living abroad to set aside their differences and unite under the 'Tamil' umbrella.

He paid rich encomiums to FeTNA functionaries and members, who announced a USD 1,500 cash reward to Tamil scholars Elankumaranar and Erode Tamilanban for their service to the Tamil language. He said Tamils have migrated to more than 90 countries, but Tamil Nadu remains their "home country".

Highlighting the importance of the excavations being carried out in the state, Stalin said they are being done to learn about our roots and heritage, and the findings from Keezhadi prove Tamils were well-educated even in the 6th Century BC.

The chief minister also listed various steps taken by erstwhile DMK governments and the incumbent government to uphold the importance of Tamil and Tamils, including naming the State Tamil Nadu, remaining Madras as Chennai, getting the classical status tag for the Tamil language, erecting a 133-ft Thiruvalluvar statue, and making Tamil mandatory for all government recruitment examinations.

He also highlighted the State government's efforts to link NRI Tamils and their native villages through the 'My Village' scheme,.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America FeTNA MK Stalin Tamil diaspora
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp