Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges diaspora to stay united at FeTNA's 35th anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 35th anniversary of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) via video-conference on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged natives of the State living abroad to set aside their differences and unite under the 'Tamil' umbrella.

He paid rich encomiums to FeTNA functionaries and members, who announced a USD 1,500 cash reward to Tamil scholars Elankumaranar and Erode Tamilanban for their service to the Tamil language. He said Tamils have migrated to more than 90 countries, but Tamil Nadu remains their "home country".

Highlighting the importance of the excavations being carried out in the state, Stalin said they are being done to learn about our roots and heritage, and the findings from Keezhadi prove Tamils were well-educated even in the 6th Century BC.

The chief minister also listed various steps taken by erstwhile DMK governments and the incumbent government to uphold the importance of Tamil and Tamils, including naming the State Tamil Nadu, remaining Madras as Chennai, getting the classical status tag for the Tamil language, erecting a 133-ft Thiruvalluvar statue, and making Tamil mandatory for all government recruitment examinations.

He also highlighted the State government's efforts to link NRI Tamils and their native villages through the 'My Village' scheme,.