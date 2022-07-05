Thunderstorms to hit parts of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu till Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thunderstorms with lightning is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Thursday. In Chennai, the sky will likely remain partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. Strong wind with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu Coast and Southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

It has rained in several parts of State over the past one week. From Saturday till Sunday morning, Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded 5 cm of rainfall. Cincona in Coimbatore and Pandalur Taluk in Nilgiris recorded 3 cm each, Sholayar and Valparai recorded 2 cm each.

According to the Meteorology department, Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu sub-division on June 16. Rainfall during the week between June 16 and 22 was generally light-to-moderate. Isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall was recorded on June 17 and 20.