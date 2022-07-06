Karaikal, surrounding areas of Tamil Nadu on high alert following diarrhoea outbreak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Public Health officials were deployed in Karaikal and surrounding areas of Tamil Nadu to monitor cases of diarrhoea or vomiting, said health minister Ma Subramanian. This comes in the wake of cholera outbreak in Karaikal in Puducherry.

Speaking to media on Tuesday at Kannagi Nagar, Subramanian said, the surveillance of diarrhoea at Thirumugal block in Nagapattinam, Semmunarkoil block in Mayiladuthurai, and Nanniyam block in Tiruvarur was intensified.

He added that officials have been checking chlorine levels in drinking water in areas surrounding Karaikal. People were advised to drink boiled water, consume well-cooked food and to not defecate in open places, the minister explained adding, officials were instructed to check if there was adequate stock of medicines.

Subramanian said, all departments were instructed to comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour.