STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan wants implementation of NEP in Puducherry

The New Education Policy is a boon, and should be implemented soon, said Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday.

Published: 06th July 2022 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The New Education Policy is a boon, and should be implemented soon, said Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday.

The policy should be processed soon and school education should be digitised, she told the media on the sidelines of her visit to schools in  conjunction with the celebration of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The education and health sector should be modernised, she said, adding that she had spoken to the Chief Minister N Rangasamy (who was holding the health portfolio) and Education Minister A Namassivayam regarding this, she said.

Amidst complaints about the quality of midday meal, lack of textbooks, no distribution of uniforms, and school buses not being operated, the L-G interacted with students of five schools. She said that school buses will be operational within 10 days, and a new tender has been floated for the same.

Textbooks have been provided to the students from Class 1 to 5 (except the Tamil text book), and the school education department is in the process of distributing the books from Class 6 onwards. With regard to the midday meals, the L-G said that she would review the meal in person. No shortcoming is justified, she said, adding that all defects will be rectified.

The L-G added, the CENTAC notifications for admissions to professional colleges will be issued once the CBSE results are released. Meanwhile, the government has intensified all measures to prevent COVID-19, she said, adding that. wearing masks was mandatory, and non-vaccinated people should get vaccinated.

Stating that the Prime Minister inquired about Puducherry, when he met her at Hyderabad recently, Dr Soundararajan said that many development projects are being implemented, and there were more projects to come.

The Lt Governor who plans to meet students of 75 schools in the UT, started her meeting from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School which was opened in 1943. Speaking about the importance of knowing India's freedom fighters, she also answered questions posed by the students. Students also dressed up as freedom fighters on the occasion.

Director of Education PT Rudra Goud and other school education department officials were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan New Education Policy NEP 2020 Puducherry NEP
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp