L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan wants implementation of NEP in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The New Education Policy is a boon, and should be implemented soon, said Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday.

The policy should be processed soon and school education should be digitised, she told the media on the sidelines of her visit to schools in conjunction with the celebration of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The education and health sector should be modernised, she said, adding that she had spoken to the Chief Minister N Rangasamy (who was holding the health portfolio) and Education Minister A Namassivayam regarding this, she said.

Amidst complaints about the quality of midday meal, lack of textbooks, no distribution of uniforms, and school buses not being operated, the L-G interacted with students of five schools. She said that school buses will be operational within 10 days, and a new tender has been floated for the same.

Textbooks have been provided to the students from Class 1 to 5 (except the Tamil text book), and the school education department is in the process of distributing the books from Class 6 onwards. With regard to the midday meals, the L-G said that she would review the meal in person. No shortcoming is justified, she said, adding that all defects will be rectified.

The L-G added, the CENTAC notifications for admissions to professional colleges will be issued once the CBSE results are released. Meanwhile, the government has intensified all measures to prevent COVID-19, she said, adding that. wearing masks was mandatory, and non-vaccinated people should get vaccinated.

Stating that the Prime Minister inquired about Puducherry, when he met her at Hyderabad recently, Dr Soundararajan said that many development projects are being implemented, and there were more projects to come.

The Lt Governor who plans to meet students of 75 schools in the UT, started her meeting from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School which was opened in 1943. Speaking about the importance of knowing India's freedom fighters, she also answered questions posed by the students. Students also dressed up as freedom fighters on the occasion.

Director of Education PT Rudra Goud and other school education department officials were present.