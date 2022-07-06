STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of facilities turns visit to Tiruchy Central Prison a harrowing experience for kin of inmates

Visiting a near and dear one lodged in prison isn't always a pleasant experience. But, visitors to Tiruchy Central Prison say their visits are more stressful, thanks to poor basic facilities.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Visiting a near and dear one lodged in prison isn't always a pleasant experience. But, visitors to Tiruchy Central Prison say their visits are more stressful, thanks to poor basic facilities. The visitors' toilet is lying in a shambles and visitors do not get hygienic drinking water.

Relatives of inmates, who come to the complex in large numbers every day, complain of facing great difficulty. During a visit on Tuesday, The New Indian Express found the breastfeeding room, meant for visitors arriving with kids, closed and toilet in unusable condition.

Visitors rue that they are unable to find means to register their grievances. This has been the situation even before the pandemic, they add.

Sathya (22), who comes from Tiruvarur along with her child to visit her husband, says, "Women like me find it very difficult to feed our babies while waiting. The toilet is in a pathetic condition and women are among the worst hit."

Radha, who comes from Jayankondam, says it is difficult to spot a washroom in good condition for her seven-year-old son. Sekaran, a visitor from Puthanallur taluk, says, "We come here in the morning and leave by evening. The basic facilities here are badly maintained. Though governments keep changing, our concerns about such facilities remain unaddressed."

Kaliamma (60), who comes to visit her son, says, "Old people like me find it difficult to get drinking water or a cup of tea. Imagine our plight when the toilet is in such a condition."

Talking about the facilities, advocate Sudha says, "Tiruchy Central Prison is one of the most crowded jails in the State. Visitors are from a poor economic background. The prison authorities care least about their inconvenience. They are made to wait for hours when there are no proper basic facilities. It appears as if they are punished for visiting their incarcerated relatives. If this is the case with visitors, imagine what would be the care inmates would be receiving."

Jail Superintendent Senthil Kumar, says, "Not many people have been using the breast-feeding room post Covid. However, I will make sure that it is properly maintained. Action will be taken to repair the toilet."

