Saplings along NH-44 near Madurai thrive under forest department's care

A whopping 90% of the 6,000 saplings planted on the NH between Samayanallur and Thirumangalam just two years ago have grown up to 6 feet in height.

Published: 06th July 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A whopping 90 per cent of the 6,000 saplings planted on NH-44 between Samayanallur and Thirumangalam just two years ago have grown up to 6 feet in height. The trees planted by the District Forest Office now dot the busy road.

Usually, the company with the contract to lay the particular NH will be tasked with planting saplings and raising them. However, the Madurai Bench of HC in 2018 ordered the NHAI to assign the work to the District Forest Office in Madurai.

District Forest Officer Dr D Guruswamy Dabbala said, "Our staff studied soil samples and complying with its nature, we planted saplings of neem, tamarind, marudhu, etc."

