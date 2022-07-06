STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TANGEDCO cancels all notifications for direct recruitment

In an unprecedented move, TANGEDCO on Tuesday cancelled direct recruitment notifications issued for various posts in 2020 and 2021.

Electricity

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

Candidates' application fee of Rs 1,200 will be returned. The notifications were cancelled because the corporation no longer has the right to recruit by issuing direct notifications since the TN Public Service Commission Act, 2022 has been effected.

TANGEDCO had sought to fill 5,318 vacancies for posts such as assessor, junior assistant (accounts), assistant engineer (electrical, mechanical and civil), field assistant (trainee), and assistant accounts officer through direct recruitment, a senior official said.

The power utility had also received applications through the open market and employment exchange. The exam was to be held in April and May 2021, but postponed due to the pandemic and Assembly elections.

