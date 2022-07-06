STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC hikes collection commission to crew by Re 1 after complaints of ill-treating women

A senior official from the commercial section of TNSTC said that the revision of batta (incentive) was rolled out from July 1 and a Government Order(GO) was issued.

Published: 06th July 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the increasing complaints of crew about ill-treating women passengers and holding them responsible for their less incentive, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has increased the commission from Rs 1.33 to Rs 2.66 for every Rs 100 earned through ticket sales.

A senior official from the commercial section of TNSTC said, "The revision of batta (incentive) was rolled out from July 1 and a Government Order(GO) was issued. However, this is only for crew working in mofussil routes with free bus travel for women."

V Eswaran, a conductor, said, "After the implementation of the free travel scheme for women, we are handling more passengers. The collection of a normal bus without free travel in Coimbatore region is Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 a day. But in the buses operated for free travel, the collection is below Rs 2,000 as 70 per cent of passengers are women. The conductor and driver of the bus have to share commission of Rs 53.2 against the collection of Rs 2,000."

K Periyaswami, zonal secretary of LPF, said, "The crew should be offered commission according to the number of women passengers. By fixing a base fare for each ticket for women, the commission should be calculated."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC ticket commission
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp