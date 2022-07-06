TNSTC hikes collection commission to crew by Re 1 after complaints of ill-treating women

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the increasing complaints of crew about ill-treating women passengers and holding them responsible for their less incentive, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has increased the commission from Rs 1.33 to Rs 2.66 for every Rs 100 earned through ticket sales.

A senior official from the commercial section of TNSTC said, "The revision of batta (incentive) was rolled out from July 1 and a Government Order(GO) was issued. However, this is only for crew working in mofussil routes with free bus travel for women."

V Eswaran, a conductor, said, "After the implementation of the free travel scheme for women, we are handling more passengers. The collection of a normal bus without free travel in Coimbatore region is Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 a day. But in the buses operated for free travel, the collection is below Rs 2,000 as 70 per cent of passengers are women. The conductor and driver of the bus have to share commission of Rs 53.2 against the collection of Rs 2,000."

K Periyaswami, zonal secretary of LPF, said, "The crew should be offered commission according to the number of women passengers. By fixing a base fare for each ticket for women, the commission should be calculated."