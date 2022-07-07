STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1,197 sq km land in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari declared as Agasthiyarmalai Elephant Reserve

Once the reserve is notified, the forest department can get additional funding under Centrally-sponsored Project Elephant.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Environment Ministry on Wednesday cleared the Tamil Nadu forest department's proposal to declare 1,197.48 sq.km in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli as Agasthiyarmalai Elephant Reserve. This is the fifth elephant reserve Tamil Nadu will be managing.

"In an important step towards conserving our national heritage animal, I am thrilled to share with you that Tamil Nadu will bring 1,197.48 sq km area under Agasthiyarmalai Elephant Reserve," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

Once the reserve is notified, the forest department can get additional funding under Centrally-sponsored Project Elephant. "Although the area is already protected as a reserve forest or wildlife sanctuary, elephant reserve status will focus on protection and conservation of elephants as indicator species representing a healthy ecosystem. Elephant corridors will be identified and better management practices can be adopted," a senior forest official said. 

The official said the Periyar-Agasthyamalai landscape is estimated to have 1,800 Asian elephants (Census 2010). Of these, about 300 are isolated on the southern side in the Agasthyamalai and Mahendragiri hill ranges in Thiruvananthapuram Forest Division, Neyyar, Shendurney and Peppara Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

The elephant population south of this is in the Periyar-Agasthyamalai landscape in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and extends over 5,600 sq km across 16 forest divisions. The elephant habitat in the landscape comprises the southern part of the Periyar Plateau and its eastern spur, the Varushnad and Meghamalai hill ranges, the Achankoil valley, and the Agasthyamalai and Mahendragiri hill ranges on the southern side. "Notifying this landscape as an elephant reserve will bring focused management of this landscape and will secure the corridors that are most important for genetic dispersion of the Asian elephant in this landscape and will link the populations to other areas in Srivilliputhur Meghamalai tiger reserve and with the Periyar landscapes," the official added.” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agasthiyarmalai Elephant Reserve Tamil Nadu forest department Union Environment ministry Periyar Agasthyamalai landscape
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp