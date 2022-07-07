'Can't abandon single-use plastics until we get affordable alternatives', say Tiruchy vendors

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The countrywide ban on single-use plastic has come into effect from July 1. However, a majority of street vendors, who have their business dependent on plastics, do not seem ready for the change.

R Kannan, who runs a fast-food shop on Shastri Road, said, "I buy 50 pieces of thermocol bowls, which is banned, for `40. But, 50 pieces of eco-friendly areca plates cost Rs 100. If I switch to these plates, I will have to increase the price of foodstuff. That would mean losing customers. This can be effected only when there is enough awareness among customers."

A flower seller in the same locality said he buys 80 pieces of plastic carry bags at Rs 25, but 70 pieces of cloth bag would cost him Rs 120. Without a cost-efficient alternative, he does not stand a chance of abandoning plastics.

A juice shop owner on Bharathidasan Salai told The New Indian Express, "While ordering parcels, people should bring their own utensils. But, there isn't much awareness, and they invariably ask them for plastic containers. In such cases, we would not want to lose whatever little business we get, and are forced to use plastics."

Though the ban has come for appreciation from many, people are of the opinion that it will be successful only when production of banned plastics is completely stopped. "We usually pack snacks in plastic covers. Now, we are being told to use aluminum foil, which will cost us 30 per cent more. This is unmanageable," a proprietor of a cottage industry in Chennai, said.

Siddharth Ghanshyam Singh of the Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, said, "It is impossible to expect a dramatic change unless affordable, eco-friendly alternatives for plastics are made available. A complete halt of producing plastics can happen only at that point."

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said, "The initiative for bio-degradable cover production is being taken up in the State. Once production increases, the prices will come down. Production of plastic covers will completely stop soon."

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Climate Change and Forests), said that the State has been promoting the use of alternatives such as 'Manja Pai,' banana leaves and areca leaves. "Nothing happens in a day. Once it gets going full steam, people will get used to it. Initiatives like vending machines have received very good response from the public, and these will be started across the States in the coming days," she said.

Corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan said, "We are encouraging the production of alternatives like cloth bags, areca plates and wooden sticks, through women schemes, under which they will receive training through National Urban Livelihood Mission. The price of the alternatives will eventually come down when production and consumption increase. The women we train will be linked to NGOs to collaborate and sell their products. This will promote entrepreneurs."