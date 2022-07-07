STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-T officials search AIADMK mouthpiece Namathu Amma publisher's properties in Coimbatore

Searches were conducted at Chandrasekar’s residence in Vadavalli, his parents’ house in Pappanaicken Pudur, and his office in Peelamedu.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

A property of R Chandrasekar being raided in Coimbatore

A property of R Chandrasekar being raided in Coimbatore. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches in the house and office of R Chandrasekar, publisher of AIADMK's mouthpiece Namathu Amma,  and a close associate of former minister SP Velumani. 

Searches were conducted at Chandrasekar's residence in Vadavalli, his parents' house in Pappanaicken Pudur, and his office in Peelamedu. The searches started on Wednesday morning and continued even after 6 pm.

According to sources, Chandrasekar’s firm bagged  tenders floated by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) during the AIADMK government. Chandrasekar came under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption lens in October last year, and March 2022, when searches were carried out on premises linked to former minister SP Velumani over complaints of irregularities in the allocation of tenders. 

State Highways contractor Seiyyathurai too raided

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Officials from the Income Tax department conducted searches in the houses and office of State Highways contractor Seiyyathurai in Ramanathapuram and Aruppukkottai on Wednesday.

Raids were carried out at Aruppukkottai around 3:30 pm, and at his house near Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram around noon. While the reason behind the raid is yet to be known, it is expected to continue till Thursday. Seiyyathurai’s house and companies were raided in 2018 too

