TICEL Biopark signs MoU with five institutions to improve students' employability

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin issued the first land allotment order at the medical equipment industrial park developed on 350 acres in Oragadam SIPCOT stage-2 in Kancheepuram.

SASTRA TBI signed an MoU with TICEL Biopark in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat

SASTRA TBI signed an MoU with TICEL Biopark in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat. (Photo| EPS)

CHENNAI: In a major boost to students pursuing research in biotechnology, TICEL Biopark has signed MoUs with five educational and research institutions to improve their skills and employability. TICEL is TIDCO centre for life sciences.

Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, Veterinary Incubation Centre of TANUVAS, Veltech Rangarajan Dr Sakunthala R&D Institute of Sciences and Technology and Veltech Technology Business Incubator, Sastra TBI, and VIT Technology Business Incubation Centre have signed the MoUs.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. An export facility centre and hostel for men and two fire stations at the cost of Rs 48.07 crore were also inaugurated. TIDCO, in association with TIDEL park, had already created TICEL Bio Park.

Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, the MOUs were signed to develop the bio park, improve the efficiency of biotechnology students, increase their employability skills and encourage more biotechnology startups.In this Bio Park, TIDCO and the Central government’s Department of Biotechnology have formed Biotechnology Core Instrumentation Facility (BTCIF).

Meanwhile, Stalin issued the first land allotment order at the medical equipment industrial park developed on 350 acres in Oragadam SIPCOT stage-2 in Kancheepuram.

It was received by the Managing Director of Genuine Bio Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Technology) Doctor M Dhanasekaran. He also inaugurated an export facilities centre dedicated to the export of IT services and related manufacturing at Siruseri SIPCOT. 

He also inaugurated a hostel that can accommodate 400 male workers at the SIPCOT in Neruperichal. Fire and Rescue Service Stations at Siruseri and Irungattukottai were also inaugurated. Industries Minister Thangam Thennrasu, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu,  Industries Department Secretary S Krishnan and others were present.

