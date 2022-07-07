STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja receives praises over Rajya Sabha nomination

The BJP government on Wednesday nominated music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for Rajya Sabha along with three other noted personalities from other southern States. 

Published: 07th July 2022 03:37 AM

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja with his grandchildren (L) and Ilaiyaraaja in studio (R).

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja with his grandchildren (L) and Ilaiyaraaja in studio (R) (Photos | Screenshot, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP government on Wednesday nominated music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for Rajya Sabha along with three other noted personalities from other southern States. 

In a career spanning 46 years, starting with Annakili in Tamil, the 79-year-old maestro has composed over 7,000 songs in multiple languages. The creative master, who hails from present-day Theni district, has won five national awards and is considered by many as one of the greatest geniuses of all time.

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey - he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," said Prime Minister's official Twitter account. The move was seen by many as the saffron party's attempt to extend its reach to southern states.

Governor RN Ravi said, "Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja has inspired and continues to inspire generations. Congratulate him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha."

Actor Rajinikanth, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also congratulated the legendary musician.

Ilaiyaraaja was recently in the news after his foreword to a book Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation, where he compared Modi to Ambedkar, drew strong reactions. He had also praised Modi for his 'pro-women' initiatives like 'Beto Bachao Beti Padhao' and banning of triple talaq.

