13 students test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Andipatti

By Express News Service

THENI: As many as 13 students from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Andipatti, Theni district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Since many students at the school were suffering from cold and fever for the past few days, health officials collected swab samples from 75 of them on Wednesday and sent them for testing.

The results showed 13 students five from Class 6, and four each from Classes 7 and 8 tested positive for Covid-19, sources said, adding that these students have been told to isolate themselves at home.

The school administration has decided to organise a Covid-19 testing camp on Friday for students’ parents. Officials from the health department are ramping up efforts to control the spread of the disease.