STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

13 students test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Andipatti

As many as 13 students from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Andipatti, Theni district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Published: 08th July 2022 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THENI: As many as 13 students from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Andipatti, Theni district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Since many students at the school were suffering from cold and fever for the past few days, health officials collected swab samples from 75 of them on Wednesday and sent them for testing. 

The results showed 13 students five from Class 6, and four each from Classes 7 and 8 tested positive for Covid-19, sources said, adding that these students have been told to isolate themselves at home.
The school administration has decided to organise a Covid-19 testing camp on Friday for students’ parents. Officials from the health department are ramping up efforts to control the spread of the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp