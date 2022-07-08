STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

17-year-old from Tamil Nadu's Sengattupatti translates Aathichudi to Hindi, gets feted by Governor

Apsara said that she was inspired to translate poems after taking part in essay translation exercises in Hindi-language learning classes.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi appreciates Sengattupatti's NS Apsara for translating Aathichudi to Hindi

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi appreciates Sengattupatti's NS Apsara for translating Aathichudi to Hindi. (Photo| EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Achieving heights at a young age, 17-year-old NS Apsara, who recently passed Class XII, translated two major texts of classical poet Avvayar - Aathichudi and Kondraivendan - from Tamil to Hindi.

Praising her efforts, Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi, on Wednesday, said that her work would carry the richness of Tamil literature across India, before posting pictures with Apsara and her family on his official Twitter handle.

On what drove her to undertake the translation, Apsara said, "I was drawn to the work of Avvayar right from grade six. I used to recite Avvayar's 'Aathichudi' in English. My mother used to motivate me in the initial days." 

Apsara said that she was inspired to translate poems after taking part in essay translation exercises in Hindi-language learning classes. "I started learning Hindi from grade six. My Hindi teachers, Vijayalakshmi and Subathira, helped me in the translation process. I enjoyed translating the Hindi essays sentence by sentence," she said.  

Her father, Sasi Kumar, who is a teacher at the Sengattupatti government school, said, "Though a lot of people learn Hindi these days, they seldom make use of the language through written words. They just keep the certificates. But Apsara wanted to do something with apart from that. As a teacher I wanted to cultivate such interests amongst my daughters."

On choosing Ayyavar's work for translation, Apsara said, "Both Aathichudi and Kondraivendan speak of values, and, compared to other classical Tamil texts, they are more understandable. As to why I translated to Hindi, I would say that we only import from other languages, and not really export our wealth."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avvayar NS Apsara Aathichudi Aathichudi Hindi translation RN Ravi Sengattupatti
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp