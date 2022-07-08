DVAC raids underway at 49 locations linked to former minister R Kamaraj

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The Vigilance and anti-corruption police are carrying out raids from the early hours of Friday in 49 premises linked to former Minister for Food, Civil supplies R Kamaraj who is now the MLA from Nannilam constituency, in connection with the Rs 58.44 crore disproportionate asset case.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officers are conducting searches in different places in Tamilnadu including at the former minister's residence in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district and places belonging to his two sons and his close associates in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

In Mannargudi the officials are conducting a raid at the residence of R Kamaraj located at North street. Similarly, they are also conducting a raid at the residence of S Udhyakumar, an advocate and a relative of Kamaraj, at his residence in the Third street of Mannargudi.

The DVAC sleuths are also conducting a raid on the premises of the father-in-law of M K Eniyan, the son of Kamaraj, located at Pookara Vastath Theru in Thanjavur.

#DVAC is carrying out a raid at the house of #AIADMK former minister R Kamaraj at Mannargudi.



Searches going on at 48 other locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/96iDdS8KYI — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) July 8, 2022

According to a press release by DVAC after a detailed inquiry was made about the former minister acquiring assets disproportionate to his income in the name of his sons, and associates. It was found out that between April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2021 while he was the Food Minister he used his official position to acquire assets using illicit means.

Following this an FIR was registered by the DVAC, Tiruvarur unit on July 7, 2022, under sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal code and various sections of the Prevention of corruption act. Former Minister R Kamaraj was mentioned as accused number 1 in the case. His sons Dr M K Eniyan, Dr K Inban, and his associates R Chandrasekaran, B Krishnamoorthy and S Udhayakumar were mentioned as other accused in the FIR. Following the registration of the case, the searches are on 49 premises connected with the accused from the early hours of Friday.