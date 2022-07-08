STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Enough fertiliser stock for Kuruvai cultivation: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam

A total of 27,340 tonnes of urea, 10,010 tonnes of DAP, 6,160 tonnes of potash, and 9,840 tonnes of complex fertilisers have been supplied to farmers so far. 

Published: 08th July 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, in a press release, said enough fertiliser had been stocked at cooperative agriculture extension centres in delta districts to ensure seamless supply to farmers. 

Panneerselvam said owing to the opening of the Mettur dam earlier this year, a favourable monsoon, and a special Kuruvai package of Rs 61 crore, over 5.2 lakh acres were expected to be cultivated in this Kuruvai season.

A total of 27,340 tonnes of urea, 10,010 tonnes of DAP, 6,160 tonnes of potash, and 9,840 tonnes of complex fertilisers have been supplied to farmers so far. The farmers' welfare department was taking steps to provide fertilisers needed for 1.90 lakh acres at subsidised rates.

The department has requested the Centre to provide 20,000 tonnes of urea and 10,000 tonnes of DAP to Tamil Nadu. The district administration had been told to prevent hoarding of fertilisers, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRK Panneerselvam Kuruvai cultivation Tamil Nadu fertilisers
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp