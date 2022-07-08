Enough fertiliser stock for Kuruvai cultivation: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, in a press release, said enough fertiliser had been stocked at cooperative agriculture extension centres in delta districts to ensure seamless supply to farmers.

Panneerselvam said owing to the opening of the Mettur dam earlier this year, a favourable monsoon, and a special Kuruvai package of Rs 61 crore, over 5.2 lakh acres were expected to be cultivated in this Kuruvai season.

A total of 27,340 tonnes of urea, 10,010 tonnes of DAP, 6,160 tonnes of potash, and 9,840 tonnes of complex fertilisers have been supplied to farmers so far. The farmers' welfare department was taking steps to provide fertilisers needed for 1.90 lakh acres at subsidised rates.

The department has requested the Centre to provide 20,000 tonnes of urea and 10,000 tonnes of DAP to Tamil Nadu. The district administration had been told to prevent hoarding of fertilisers, the minister said.