STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Newborn wards in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu to get CCTV cameras

It may be recalled that a 5-day-old girl was stolen from the maternity ward of the district headquarters hospital in Pollachi on 3 July, but was rescued in 22 hours in Kerala.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said steps will be taken to install CCTV cameras at all government hospitals, especially in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New Born Care (CEmONC) wards in the State to prevent incidents like abduction of babies.

It may be recalled that a 5-day-old girl was stolen from the maternity ward of the district headquarters hospital in Pollachi on 3 July, but was rescued in 22 hours in Kerala.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating a Sub-Primary Health Center and reviewing the Kalaignarin 'Varumun Kappom' (Preventive Health Care) at Kurumpapalayam in Madukkarai, he said construction work for AIIMS in Madurai is expected to commence in six months. "The initial work will be completed by two months, after which a tender will be floated and the construction will start in six months," he said.

On COVID-19 preventive measures, he said, "Currently, around 2,600 - 2,700 cases are reported in the State a day. There has been no death due to COVID-19 in the last three months. Two deaths that were reported recently were not due to COVID-19, but other complications. There are more than 14,000 active cases, but only 5 per cent patients are admitted in the hospitals. There is no need to tighten restrictions at present."

He added that following the increase in cases, health department is conducting 30,000 RT-PCR tests per day across the State, up from the 12,000 tests it conducted earlier. Further, the minister said that the government has added two more facilities under the Varumun Kappom scheme  -  treatment of TB and cataract.

"In the camps, suspected mucus sample will be tested immediately through a mobile vehicle and treatment will be meted out according to the results. Now, even cataract can be tested on the van through an application," Subramanian said.

The scheme was launched in Kurumbapalayam on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian CCTV cameras Tn government hospitals Newborn wards CCTVs
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp