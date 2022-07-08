STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials bat for more doctor posts in Alangulam Government Hospital

TENKASI: With all set for Alangulam Government Hospital to get upgraded to a 120-bedded hospital, health officials and patients in the district demanded the State government to create at least 30 doctors posts including specialists in various departments and the corresponding supporting staff.

Sources said around 70,000 people in and around Alangulam depend on this GH for various treatments. Recently, the State government allotted a fund of `10 crore for the infrastructure development of the GH for the welfare of the people.

Further, considering the need, the district administration approved an additional 2.5-acre land of the adjacent government veterinary dispensary for developing the hospital. However, the health officials and patients demand the State government create additional posts for doctors and supporting staff in the hospital immediately.

When contacted, hospital Superintendent Chermaraj Thangasamy said, an additional 60-bedded building will be constructed at an outlay of around `7.8 crore. Another official, seeking anonymity, said, "Even though the government allotted funds for developing infrastructure in this GH, it failed to create the required number of posts for doctors."

The official added, "The 60-bedded Shengottai GH in the district has been provided with 13 doctor posts including specialists like obstetrician, gynaecologist, anaesthetist, paediatrician, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist and psychiatrist. However, Alangulam GH with the same bed count is functioning with the sanctioned posts of mere six non-specialist MBBS doctors since 2016. At least 70 pregnant women come to this GH on Tuesdays to consult the doctor as mandated by the health department. However, only five of the total get themselves admitted to this GH for delivery as there is no obstetrician and gynaecologist to treat them. Creating posts for 30 doctors and corresponding staff will be the real development for this GH." 

Meanwhile, a doctor at the hospital said the new posts should include general surgeon, physician, orthopaedist, obstetrician and gynaecologist, anaesthetist, paediatrician, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologists and psychiatrist. 

"This GH gets importance due to its location on the Thoothukudi - Cochin National Highway route. It needs a blood bank or blood storage unit, more operation theatres, a critical care centre and a mortuary," the doctor added. 

When contacted by TNIE, Joint Director (Health, in-charge) R Jesline said he would write to the State government for the creation of more posts for the doctors and supporting staff to Alangulam GH. "The doctors working in this GH completed diploma courses in various specialities," he added.

