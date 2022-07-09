STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issues fixed, Tiruchy Road flyover in Coimbatore to reopen in two days

Supported by a total of 119 pillars, the flyover which starts near the old Stock Exchange building and has two exits at Sungam Bypass road, and Rainbow apartment colony respectively.

Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Tiruchy Road flyover in Coimbatore (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The flyover on Tiruchy Road which was closed for traffic recently following a spate of accidents will be reopened in a couple of days. The four-lane flyover is 3.2 km long and 17.2 metres wide. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 232 crore and inaugurated on 11 June.

Supported by a total of 119 pillars, the flyover which starts near the old Stock Exchange building and has 2 exits at Sungam Bypass road, and Rainbow apartment colony respectively. The NH and Police department officials suspended traffic on the flyover due to the frequent mishaps on the curves at the Sungam junction.

Officials started setting up speed breakers with rumble strips and installing boards warning motorists of 40 kmph speed limit. "Speed breakers and rumble strips have been built at 10 places on the flyover. Currently, thermoplastic painting works are in progress and will be over in 2 to 3 days." said officials

Apart from that, the Kavundampalayam flyover which was engulfed in darkness since its inauguration will be fully lit soon. The 1.2 km flyover starts at Sanganoor Pallam and ends near the Srivari Appartments on the Mettupalayam road.  

"We have applied for an electricity connection for the street lights in GN Mills flyover and shall get in 2 days. After obtaining the connection, we will hand over the structure to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation," said the NH wing officials.

