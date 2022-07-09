PMK urges Tamil Nadu government to give free books to students soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has appealed to the State government to provide free notebooks and uniforms to government school students immediately as only 60 per cent of the students were given books for the current academic year.

In a series of tweets, PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the State government for not providing textbooks and uniforms to all students. He said it was a mistake in planning. Textbooks were printed in small numbers and the order for uniforms was issued very late. This has affected the students' education, he added.