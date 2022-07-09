STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six killed, 11 hurt as SETC bus brushes against lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

Six people died and 11 others sustained injuries after an SETC bus bound for Chidambaram in Cuddalore broadsided a lorry in Chengalpattu on Friday morning.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of the bus that met with the accident in Chengalpattu

Remains of the bus that met with the accident in Chengalpattu. (Photo| EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people died and 11 others sustained injuries after an SETC bus bound for Chidambaram in Cuddalore broadsided a lorry in Chengalpattu on Friday morning. In the impact, the mangled frame of the bus got intertwined with the iron rods the lorry was carrying. Welders and two cranes had to be brought in to separate the vehicles.

The deceased were J Manikandan (53) of Cuddalore, N Venkatesan, (38) of Tiruvallur, K Soundarya, (23) of Panruti, B Kuresala (43) of Saidapet, P Ekambaram (70) of Madurantakam and an unidentified man.

The injured were Kumar (32) of Tindivanam, Praveen (25) of Panruti, Shanmugam (50) of Chromepet, Dhanavel (56) of Cuddalore, Kumar (40) of Uthiramerur, Arnold (41) of Mettupalayam, the bus driver and and conductor. 

The conductor saved his three grandchildren, who were travelling with him, by lying over them during the impact. The children Krithika (6), Avanthika (5), and Yethish (1) sustained minor injuries. The man (54) is in ICU.  

The bus began its trip from Chennai's Koyambedu with 25 passengers around 6 am. The lorry was taking its load from Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai to Tindivanam in Villupuram. "The bus and the lorry were trying to overtake each other. Near Polamakulam village along the Chennai-Villupuram NH, the bus tried to overtake the lorry," police said.

In that attempt, the bus allegedly brushed against the side of the lorry with great force, and the entire left flank of the bus was torn away. 

CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

While many unhurt passengers boarded other buses enroute their destination, a few others called the ambulance and police. "By the time we reached the spot, five persons had died. Ten passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of them a man in his 60s succumbed within minutes," said Chengalpattu SP G Suguna Singh.

Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his condolences and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the families of the deceased. He announced Rs 1 lakh as assistance to those with severe injuries and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "Deeply feel for the people who lost their lives in the road accident in Chengalpattu district. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, in a tweet, said: "My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Governor RN Ravi said in a tweet: "Deeply shocked by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident near Thozhupedu village in Chengalpattu district. ...deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chengalpattu accident Chengalpattu bus mishap Chengalpattu bus accident SETC bus
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp