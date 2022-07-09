Six killed, 11 hurt as SETC bus brushes against lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people died and 11 others sustained injuries after an SETC bus bound for Chidambaram in Cuddalore broadsided a lorry in Chengalpattu on Friday morning. In the impact, the mangled frame of the bus got intertwined with the iron rods the lorry was carrying. Welders and two cranes had to be brought in to separate the vehicles.

The deceased were J Manikandan (53) of Cuddalore, N Venkatesan, (38) of Tiruvallur, K Soundarya, (23) of Panruti, B Kuresala (43) of Saidapet, P Ekambaram (70) of Madurantakam and an unidentified man.

The injured were Kumar (32) of Tindivanam, Praveen (25) of Panruti, Shanmugam (50) of Chromepet, Dhanavel (56) of Cuddalore, Kumar (40) of Uthiramerur, Arnold (41) of Mettupalayam, the bus driver and and conductor.

The conductor saved his three grandchildren, who were travelling with him, by lying over them during the impact. The children Krithika (6), Avanthika (5), and Yethish (1) sustained minor injuries. The man (54) is in ICU.

The bus began its trip from Chennai's Koyambedu with 25 passengers around 6 am. The lorry was taking its load from Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai to Tindivanam in Villupuram. "The bus and the lorry were trying to overtake each other. Near Polamakulam village along the Chennai-Villupuram NH, the bus tried to overtake the lorry," police said.

In that attempt, the bus allegedly brushed against the side of the lorry with great force, and the entire left flank of the bus was torn away.

CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

While many unhurt passengers boarded other buses enroute their destination, a few others called the ambulance and police. "By the time we reached the spot, five persons had died. Ten passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of them a man in his 60s succumbed within minutes," said Chengalpattu SP G Suguna Singh.

Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his condolences and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the families of the deceased. He announced Rs 1 lakh as assistance to those with severe injuries and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed his condolences and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "Deeply feel for the people who lost their lives in the road accident in Chengalpattu district. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, in a tweet, said: "My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Governor RN Ravi said in a tweet: "Deeply shocked by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident near Thozhupedu village in Chengalpattu district. ...deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured."