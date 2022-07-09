Sri Lanka court orders release of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen from jail

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The magistrate court in Point Pedro, Sri Lanka, on Friday ordered to release the 12 Indian fishermen who were arrested on July 3. However, their boat has been retained. The fishermen were in judicial custody for four days.

Five of the fishermen hail from Karaikal and seven are from Mayiladuthurai. They were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai on July 3 when they were apprehended. The fishermen were lodged in the Jaffna prison and the boat was berthed at the Myliddy Fishing Harbour.

With the judicial custody period coming to an end, the fishermen were produced before the magistrate in Point Pedro, who ordered their release. The boat, however, was pronounced as a Lankan asset. The mechanised trawler, worth Rs 75 lakh, belonged to V Vaithiyanathan from Keezhakasakudimedu in Karaikal.