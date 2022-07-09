STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu students get five more days to apply to government colleges due to delay in CBSE results

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi urged the CBSE to publish results at the earliest and he hinted the last date to apply online for TN Engineering Admissions might also be extended.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, the State government on Friday extended the deadline to apply for seats in government arts-and-science colleges by five days (after the publication of the results). The earlier deadline was July 7.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi urged the CBSE to publish results at the earliest. He hinted the last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions might also be extended. The current deadline is July 17. "If the results are further delayed, we will extend the last date for engineering applications to give time to CBSE students to attend the process," he said.

Meanwhile, colleges said the delay in publication of the results would push the date to begin the new academic session. Tamil Nadu has 163 government arts-and-science colleges, which can accommodate 1.1 lakh students. Over three lakh students have already applied for admission. Ponmudi said if more applications were received, the government would consider increasing seats.

He added that so far two lakh girl students applied for the monthly Rs 1,000 incentive, which was announced in this year's budget. He said it was necessary for students to acquire political knowledge. So, steps would be taken to conduct student union elections in colleges after consultation with the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government colleges CBSE Class XII results Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp