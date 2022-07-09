Tamil Nadu students get five more days to apply to government colleges due to delay in CBSE results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, the State government on Friday extended the deadline to apply for seats in government arts-and-science colleges by five days (after the publication of the results). The earlier deadline was July 7.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi urged the CBSE to publish results at the earliest. He hinted the last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions might also be extended. The current deadline is July 17. "If the results are further delayed, we will extend the last date for engineering applications to give time to CBSE students to attend the process," he said.

Meanwhile, colleges said the delay in publication of the results would push the date to begin the new academic session. Tamil Nadu has 163 government arts-and-science colleges, which can accommodate 1.1 lakh students. Over three lakh students have already applied for admission. Ponmudi said if more applications were received, the government would consider increasing seats.

He added that so far two lakh girl students applied for the monthly Rs 1,000 incentive, which was announced in this year's budget. He said it was necessary for students to acquire political knowledge. So, steps would be taken to conduct student union elections in colleges after consultation with the Chief Minister.