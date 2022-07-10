BJP functionary Sowdha Mani held for sharing controversial tweet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested BJP state executive committee member and former newsreader Sowdha Mani for tweeting another person’s video, which allegedly hurt religious harmony.

The video claimed that only Hindu temples were being demolished in TN citing court orders for removal of encroachments and that other religious institutions on encroached land were left untouched.

Dismissing her anticipatory bail petition in February, the Madras High Court had observed that the message was not only against the government but also against the judiciary. By way of the video, she criticised the judgment rendered by an appropriate forum. If these types of messages were forwarded, people would lose faith in the judiciary, the court had said.