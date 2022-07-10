Government not against any religion, says MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Saturday said ‘Dravidian Model’ meant ensuring equal growth of all districts and spurring industrial and social development; that’s the motto of the DMK government.

Speaking at a government function here, the CM said he was giving this clarification to those who ask whether undertaking works in temples constituted the model. “We are not against any religion but are enemies to those who use religion to divide people,” Stalin said.

Back in 1925, the government led by Justice Party, the predecessor of the DK, brought in the HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department) Act following public appeals. In 2004, when the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) attempted to take over temples, devotees appealed to the then CM M Karunanidhi to retain temples under the Act as they felt temple administration would slacken under the ASI.

Karunanidhi was on a parliamentary election campaign that time. The DMK captured all the 40 MP seats and held talks with the Congress, its ally at the Centre. The temple administration was thus kept with the State, Stalin said.

The DMK government was currently doing an excellent job in developing temples through the HR&CE department. Many development projects were taking place here (Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswarar temple), including laying of roads in the Girivalam path and electricity works in the temple.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for 246 projects worth Rs 340.21 crore and inaugurated 91 completed projects worth Rs 70.27 crore. He also inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance worth Rs 693.02 crore to 1,71,169 beneficiaries.

Minister for Public Works Department EV Velu, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi, Minister for Minorities Welfare KS Masthan, Deputy Speaker K Pichandi, Tiruvannamalai MP CN Annadurai, Collector B Murugesh, and MLAs were present.