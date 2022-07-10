STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hotel on campus: CMDA told to pay Rs 79 lakh to Chettinad Vidyashram students

Wondering how an educational trust acquired permission to build a hotel on the premises of a school, the State Information Commissioner said this portrayed that CMDA issued permission mechanically.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has been directed by TN State Information Commissioner (TNSIC) to pay Rs 79.08 lakh as compensation to 7,908 students of Chettinad Vidyashram for failing to ensure that the developer of a 13-floor commercial building (a hotel) on the premises of Chettinad House install a board with details of the construction.

Owing to this lapse, the students of Chettinad Vidyashram and parents did not realise that a commercial building was being constructed inside the Chettinad House. They were denied information they sought under the RTI Act.

S Muthuraj, State Information Commissioner, in his order directed CMDA vice-chairman or member secretary to pay the fine within a month. The CMDA, after issuing the plan permission, must also have ensured that the display board was installed on the site, Muthuraj observed.

According to TN Combined Development and Building Rules, details of the construction, date of expiry of permit, name and address of the builder and the architect must be displayed in a prescribed format on a board with a minimum size of 60cm by 120cm.

This violation substantially affected the petitioners -- the students and parents,  Muthuraj observed while hearing a petition by V Murugesh, R Vishkia, S Ganesh and B Prashant, alumnus of Raja Muthiah High School, Raja Annamalaipuram.

Wondering how an educational trust acquired permission to build a hotel on the premises of a school, Muthuraj said this portrayed that CMDA issued permission mechanically.

It was observed that the Madras High Court appointed a committee headed by former high court judge E Padmanabhan to survey, identify, and enumerate places of historical importance or aesthetic value or popular places of worship in and around Chennai. It recognised 467 constructions as heritage buildings and assigned grades to buildings or places according to their level of importance. The Chettinad House was given '2A Grade' in the report.

Muthuraj said a high-rise building permission was granted for a hotel with rooms, which implied that the building was eligible to get a bar licence. As per the Prohibition and Excise Act and TN Liquor (Licence and Permit Rules, 1981) the TN banned the sale liquor or tobacco items near schools. The present building comes on the campus of Chettinad Vidhyashram, he observed. The construction of high-rise building would also result in dust and air pollution, he said.

The building required 13,000 tonnes of AC (a ton denotes how much heat an AC unit can remove in an hour. The measurement for heat is the British thermal unit (BTU). A one-ton AC can remove 12,000 BTUs an hour. "A total of 156000000 BTU will be emitted. ...this heat will attack the school students and cause them great harm." As such, the principal of Chettinad Vidhyashram and Vidhyalaya Schools has been ordered to provide this information to the parents of the students. "Let the parents decide if the students should continue in the school," he said in his order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDA Chettinad Vidyashram
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp