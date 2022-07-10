Southern railway says no plan to extend Tiruchendur train upto Mettupalayam in RTI reply
Passengers were expecting that this should be extended up to Mettupalayam via Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, and Coimbatore railway station.
Published: 10th July 2022 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:26 AM | A+A A-
Director of Kongu Railway Development Council KS Ramakrishnan said, “Initially, this train (train number 56769/56770) was introduced between Tiruchendur and Palani, soon after Dindigul and Palani route was converted into broad gauge in 2014 and then it was extended upto Pollachi railway station as in 2015 as Tiruchendur Pollachi passenger train. However, due to the delay in conversion works (meter gauge into broad gauge) between Pollachi to Podanur, the train was extended upto Palakkad railway station instead of Coimbatore railway station in November 2015.”
DRUCC member K Jayaraj said, "We have been demanding that this train should be extended up to Mettupalayam from Tiruchendur and it should be named as 'Vetrivel' train, since it connects Lord Muruga temples located on Tiruchendur, Tirupparankundram, Palani and Maruthaalai. Moreover, this train would also help to connect the tourist destinations such as Nilgiris and Valparai."
The members said that they have decided to approach MPs to press the issue again for the benefit of people in Coimbatore and people in the southern district to ensure a comfortable journey.
Passengers said that this train travels 400 km across the State and 30 km in Kerala. When re-routed to Coimbatore, it would cover the entire Southern districts of TN. However, not many passengers are travelling in the train, according to another RTI reply.
"Between December 16, 2021 and 27 June, only 2,647 people travelled from Kerala to Tiruchendur and 1,642 passengers travelled from Tiruchendur to the stations in Kerala. Hence, only 26 to 32 passengers are travelling on a daily basis and the railway is getting ₹3,200-4000 through ticket fare. However, it should get ₹1,68,000 if the train is filled," Ramakrishnan said.