Southern railway says no plan to extend Tiruchendur train upto Mettupalayam in RTI reply

S Senthil Kumar

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern railway, in an RTI reply, said that there is no proposal to extend Tiruchendur to Palakkad train upto Mettupalayam as of now. Passengers were expecting that this should be extended up to Mettupalayam via Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, and Coimbatore railway station.



Director of Kongu Railway Development Council KS Ramakrishnan said, “Initially, this train (train number 56769/56770) was introduced between Tiruchendur and Palani, soon after Dindigul and Palani route was converted into broad gauge in 2014 and then it was extended upto Pollachi railway station as in 2015 as Tiruchendur Pollachi passenger train. However, due to the delay in conversion works (meter gauge into broad gauge) between Pollachi to Podanur, the train was extended upto Palakkad railway station instead of Coimbatore railway station in November 2015.”



DRUCC member K Jayaraj said, "We have been demanding that this train should be extended up to Mettupalayam from Tiruchendur and it should be named as 'Vetrivel' train, since it connects Lord Muruga temples located on Tiruchendur, Tirupparankundram, Palani and Maruthaalai. Moreover, this train would also help to connect the tourist destinations such as Nilgiris and Valparai."



The members said that they have decided to approach MPs to press the issue again for the benefit of people in Coimbatore and people in the southern district to ensure a comfortable journey.