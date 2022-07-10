STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern railway says no plan to extend Tiruchendur train upto Mettupalayam in RTI reply

Passengers were expecting that this should be extended up to Mettupalayam via Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, and Coimbatore railway station.

Published: 10th July 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Train operated by Southern Railway used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service
COIMBATORE: Southern railway, in an RTI reply, said that there is no proposal to extend Tiruchendur to Palakkad train upto Mettupalayam as of now. Passengers were expecting that this should be extended up to Mettupalayam via Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, and Coimbatore railway station.

Director of Kongu Railway Development Council  KS Ramakrishnan said, “Initially, this train (train number 56769/56770) was introduced between Tiruchendur and Palani, soon after Dindigul and Palani route was converted into broad gauge in 2014 and then it was extended upto Pollachi railway station as in 2015 as Tiruchendur Pollachi passenger train. However, due to the delay in conversion works (meter gauge into broad gauge) between Pollachi to Podanur, the train was extended upto Palakkad railway station instead of Coimbatore railway station in November 2015.”

DRUCC member K Jayaraj said, "We have been demanding that this train should be extended up to Mettupalayam from Tiruchendur and it should be named as 'Vetrivel' train, since it connects Lord Muruga temples located on Tiruchendur, Tirupparankundram, Palani and Maruthaalai. Moreover, this train would also help to connect the tourist destinations such as Nilgiris and Valparai."

The members said that they have decided to approach MPs to press the issue again for the benefit of people in Coimbatore and people in the southern district to ensure a comfortable journey.

Passengers said that this train travels 400 km across the State and 30 km in Kerala. When re-routed to Coimbatore, it would cover the entire Southern districts of TN. However, not many passengers are travelling in the train, according to another RTI reply.

"Between December 16, 2021 and 27 June, only 2,647 people travelled from Kerala to Tiruchendur and 1,642 passengers travelled from Tiruchendur to the stations in Kerala. Hence, only 26 to 32 passengers are travelling on a daily basis and the railway is getting ₹3,200-4000 through ticket fare. However, it should get ₹1,68,000 if the train is filled," Ramakrishnan said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern railway Tiruchendur Palakkad Mettupalayam
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp