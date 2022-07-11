Assertiveness, killer instinct took shrewd Edappadi Palaniswami to top post of AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assertiveness, a killer instinct to stay on top, and shrewd political moves. These are what seem to have propelled 68-year-old Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) from a little-known loyalist chosen for chief minister's chair to the most powerful leader of Tamil Nadu's main opposition party.

When EPS became chief minister in February 2017, party functionaries and leaders were reluctant to accept him in the top post.

But EPS used his position as CM wisely and firmly, relenting and asserting as situations went. Gradually, his support within the Dravidian major increased.

His loyalists say over 95% of the party's office-bearer's back EPS whereas the supporters of O Panneerselvam (OPS) claim that a large chunk of the party cadre stood with Panneerselvam.

Though he was chosen by VK Sasikala, aide of the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, to the CM post, EPS understood the political climate and didn't want to work under someone forever. He decisively kept the Sasikala clan away from party affairs within a few months of becoming CM.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam says EPS had a killer instinct to stay on top and assert his position. "Quoting of party bylaws will not give a lasting solution because the party exists based on the emotional attachments of the cadre. Functionaries believe that EPS can deliver and thus he became the leader”.

Shyam added that most cadre shared the common dream of moving up the party's organisational ladder during their political career. "As such, they support those who they believe has the capacity to fulfil their dreams". That someone, as of now, is EPS, he said.

READ HERE | AIADMK infighting: EPS new interim chief, OPS expelled; party headquarters sealed after clashes

Selecting lieutenants

EPS also understood the importance to have trustworthy lieutenants who would help him lead the party successfully. During his chief ministership, he gained the trust of all senior leaders of the party. Many of those who had initially hesitated to accept him as their leader, fell in line eventually.

“EPS gained the confidence of those who have supported OPS during the latter's Dharma Yuddham against Sasikala and gave them important positions in the party. This led to many of them leaving OPS for EPS,” said Durai Karuna, senior journalist and political observer.

Among the functionaries of the AIADMK, there is a talk that EPS readily loosened his purse for party works, in contrast to OPS. This added to EPS’ popularity among functionaries. TTV Dhinakaran had claimed that EPS paid huge sums to party functionaries to gain their support.

Born in an agricultural family at Salem's Silvampalayam in 1954, EPS started his political career in 1974 when he became secretary of Silavampalayam branch of the AIADMK. When there was a split in the AIADMK after the death of party founder MG Ramachandran, he stood by the J Jayalalithaa faction.

READ HERE | Lost panchayat election but became Tamil Nadu CM: Ups and downs in Edappadi Palaniswami's life

Catching the tailwind

Ahead of the 2011 Assembly election, EPS reportedly became closer to the Sasikala family. After the election, he became minister for highways and minor ports. He also pushed back senior leaders KA Sengottaiyan and S Semmalai in the western belt.

Years later, when the winds changed, EPS dropped his allegiance to Sasikala, and after becoming CM, managed to maintain a good equation with the BJP, which is in power in New Delhi. Though rival DMK accused the AIADMK of being subservient to BJP, EPS was seen as not yielding too much to the national party compared with O Panneerselvam.

Declaration of the Cauvery delta region as a protected agriculture zone, implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions, implementation of the Kudimaramathu scheme, waiver of crop loans, jewellery loans, etc., are among the achievements of EPS-led AIADMK government. Loss of over 13 lives in the police firing during the Sterlite copper plant protest in Thoothukudi, malpractice allegations over awarding of contracts in the highways department, Pollachi sexual assault case, etc., are among the major incidents that draw his government flak.

VIEW GALLERY | A day of high drama for the AIADMK

A short timeline of EPS' political career