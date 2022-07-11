Prove that Centre gave Rs 3,000 crore to Puducherry: Former CM V Narayanasamy to L Murugan

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has challenged L Murugan to an open debate on his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided Rs 3,000 crore for the Union Territory over the last eight years.

Speaking to the media at his home, Narayanasamy said, "Modi Government came to power in 2014, and in 2016, Puducherry Government was formed under Congress. Over the next five years, various projects were implemented under Smart City Project under my rule."

"Only Rs 850 crore has been given by the Centre and in the past one year, nothing was given. They are yet to give Rs 1,400 crore for Smart City Project. Can Murugan prove that Prime Minister gave Rs 3,000 crore to Puducherry," asked Narayanasamy.

Narayanasamy added that during his three-day visit to Puducherry, Murugan had tried to divert the attention of the people by giving false information. Stating that Home and Civil Supplies Ministers Lieutenant Governor and urged her to expedite the schemes. He wondered whether they have lost faith in the Chief Minister.

Regarding the conflict in Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, Narayanasamy said that it's the party’s internal affairs and he cannot comment on it, adding "the headquarters is monitoring the situation and will take a decision".

Speaking about the one-year rule of the NR Congress-BJP government, Narayasamy said, "Past one year is not Sathanai (achievement), it’s Vethanai (agony) for Puducherry people. As I already said Rangasamy is a dummy Chief Minister of Puducherry while Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is acting as the Super Chief Minister."