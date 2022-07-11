STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Prove that Centre gave Rs 3,000 crore to Puducherry: Former CM V Narayanasamy to L Murugan

Narayanasamy said that during his three-day visit to Puducherry, Murugan had tried to divert the attention of the people by giving false information.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has challenged L Murugan to an open debate on his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided Rs 3,000 crore for the Union Territory over the last eight years.

Speaking to the media at his home, Narayanasamy said, "Modi Government came to power in 2014, and in 2016, Puducherry Government was formed under Congress. Over the next five years, various projects were implemented under Smart City Project under my rule."

"Only Rs 850 crore has been given by the Centre and in the past one year, nothing was given. They are yet to give Rs 1,400 crore for Smart City Project. Can Murugan prove that Prime Minister gave Rs 3,000 crore to Puducherry," asked Narayanasamy.

Narayanasamy added that during his three-day visit to Puducherry, Murugan had tried to divert the attention of the people by giving false information. Stating that Home and Civil Supplies Ministers Lieutenant Governor and urged her to expedite the schemes. He wondered whether they have lost faith in the Chief Minister.

Regarding the conflict in Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, Narayanasamy said that it's the party’s internal affairs and he cannot comment on it, adding "the headquarters is monitoring the situation and will take a decision".

Speaking about the one-year rule of the NR Congress-BJP government, Narayasamy said, "Past one year is not Sathanai (achievement), it’s Vethanai (agony) for Puducherry people. As I already said Rangasamy is a dummy Chief Minister of Puducherry while Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is acting as the Super Chief Minister."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Narendra Modi Puducherry Puducherry aid
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp