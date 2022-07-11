Certificates denied, college dream eludes ST students of Tamil Nadu's Malaikuravan hamlet

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A settlement of five to seven houses with three piggeries that makes up Malaikuravan hamlet in Kuthiraichandal village harbours stories of angst, and a thirst for education in young minds. Their dreams are held back as their fight for community certificates continues.

Even a year after passing Class XII, M Balachandar from Kuthiraichandal has not been not able to pursue higher education. Despite submitting a plea four years ago, district revenue staff allegedly not provided him a community certificate. Others, too, were denied their Malaikurava tribal status for two decades, sources said.

Balachandar said, "I scored 498 out of 600 in my board exams in 2021. But I am still unable to join college, and hope to get the certificate to join college next year." A plea to the CM's cell was sent on the community's issue, he added.

At least 10 other students who completed Class XII in the last three years from Kuthiraichandal have been unable to pursue higher education, said sources. Among them were two who had 85 per cent in their Class XII board exams. The sources added, "It was secured by beating odds of caste discrimination."

Balachander said, "My friends would not come to my house during group class during the pandemic because of the stigma around the caste I belong to. I studied hard, but my scope to study further is hanging by a thread."

Others have been stranded without a path to college education as the district RDO had not responded to the demand in the last 20 years, sources said. Why have certificates been denied?

The TN Malaikuravan Welfare Association general secretary P Elumalai cites an incident: "There was an issue regarding the identity of two petitioners from our community in 2004. But the dispute was resolved after a scrutiny panel reported 'genuinity' of our people. The RDO has been citing these incidents till now, to deny the certificates."

RDO officials said, "The petition could have been delayed in the past but then it was under Villupuram jurisdiction. Now that Kallakurichi is a new district, proceedings will have to begin from scratch."