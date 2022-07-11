Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, private firm patch up on fixing bad roads

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A new arrangement has been made between Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Suez Projects Private Limited over the issue of roads damaged due to the pipeline project and the roads across the city will be fixed soon, said CCMC Commissioner M Prathap.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said there was an issue in the wording on the agreement signed between the civic body and the Suez that mentioned 'restoring the damaged roads back to its old position' by which the corporation had referred to laying a new tar road and the company only used the wet mix to fix the roads.

"A case has been filed against Suez Projects in this regard. However, considering the welfare of the motorists, we have now urged Suez to fix the damaged roads by laying tar. If the verdict comes in favour of CCMC, there won't be any issues and if not, we shall pay Suez for the tar laying works, to which they have agreed. So, the damaged roads across the city will be fixed soon," he added.

Earlier, Councillors voiced concern over the delay of 24x7 water supply works by Suez Projects Private Limited and unfixed roads, that were damaged due to the project. The councillors urged the civic body to take stringent action against the company for their shoddy works during the zonal and council meetings.

Out of the 100 wards in the corporation, Suez Projects Private Limited has been installing the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme pipelines in around 60 wards in the city for the past several years. With the arrival of the Southwest monsoon season, the snail's pace of work and irregular working style has irked both the public and the councillors.

Ward 11 councillor Palanisamy (a) Siravai Siva said, "The Suez officials leave works abruptly in an area and without finishing it they will move on to another area and start the works there. All we ask the officials is to finish one area at a time."

Similarly, many councillors came down heavily on the Suez officials for their failure to fix the roads which they had dug for installing the water pipelines.

North Zone Chairperson Kathirvelu revealed that the CCMC Commissioner has asked the officials to prepare a detailed timetable on when and where the works are being carried out by the Suez and hand over it to the councillors for their reference.