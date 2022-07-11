CPI councillor caught for smuggling sand after his tractor hits student in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A tractor carrying sand, which hurtled in top speed near Nellukadai Street, allegedly hit a procession of school students who were campaigning for source segregation in households on Sunday afternoon. In the incident, a Class 8 student suffered a fracture in the leg.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle - transporting river sand without permit - belonged to ward councillor and CPI functionary V Sarafoji. He was later booked for illegal sand transport. According to sources, residents and passersby rushed to the spot after the tractor hit the school student from Nambiar Nagar.

The rest of the students managed to dodge the speeding tractor that was driven by Neethikannan (60) of Neethikannan. Police and revenue officials, who arrived at the spot and started investigating, found out that the tractor transported sand illegally. Further investigation revealed that the tractor belonged to Sarafoji.

A case was registered at Velipalayam Police Station against Sarafoji and Neethikannan under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Further, the driver was booked for rash driving and endangering human life. An enraged Sarafoji, along with CPI functionaries, led a demonstration near the police station on Saturday night.