Tuberculosis cases in Villupuram down by 20 per cent in the past seven years, say district officials

More cases were being reported from the district because most of the population are involved in manual labour and some were living in poor conditions.

Published: 11th July 2022

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district has reported a significant drop in pulmonary Tuberculosis cases over the last seven years. The cases being reported has come down by 20 per cent, said an official statement on Sunday. The district received a Chief Minister's award for excellence in management of TB recently, said collector D Mohan.

More cases were being reported from the district because most of the population are involved in manual labour and some were living in poor conditions. The district has been battling the disease for a very long time, said health department sources.

But since 2015, the public health department has been conducting rigourous awareness campaigns. This has helped to bring down the numbers significantly.

According to official data, about 4,654 persons were affected by TB in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts in 2020. A total of 200-250 people were diagnosed with TB every month in Villupuram until 2020 but the number decreased to 150-180 in  2021 - 2022, said official sources.

Deputy Director of Health services (TB) told The New Indian Express, "Three main reasons for a spike in cases were identified and brought under control. They are: Those who underwent treatment in private hospitals earlier and now being treated by the government, poor living condition increases the risk of developing the disease and finally with help from modern equipment diagnosing the disease has become easier and the disease is being controlled effectively."

Collector Mohan said, "It is an honour to receive the CM award. The district will work towards redressing the issue with help from the NGOs and CSR activities of corporates. The goal is to eradicate TB by 2025."

