AIADMK factional feud: OPS asks bank not to allow anyone to operate party account 

Published: 12th July 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A day after the faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswamy expelled him from the party, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was also the party treasurer on Monday asked the Mylapore branch of Karur Vysya Bank not to allow his successor, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, to operate the AIADMK accounts.

The general council meeting on Monday, which elected Edappadi as interim general secretary, had replaced Panneerselvam with Dindigul Sreenivasan as party treasurer. 

Panneerselvam reportedly shot off a letter on an AIADMK letterhead wherein he claimed that he was the coordinator and treasurer of the AIADMK as per the record of the election commission.

He termed the general council meeting of AIADMK held on July 11 as ‘Illegal’ and urged the bank manager not to allow anybody to operate the AIADMK accounts.

“If you allow any other person other than me to operate the aforesaid accounts in the name of AIADMK, you will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts,” OPS noted.

The special session of the general council (GC) abolished the dual leadership posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and declared that within four months, the primary members of the party will elect the general secretary.

At the meeting, AIADMK leaders expelled Panneerselvam and three of his key supporters from the party and stripped them of their party positions. 

In response, Panneerselvam "expelled" Palaniswami and KP Munusamy from the party

