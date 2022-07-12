STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangani Thiruvizha kicks off in Karaikal amid cholera, COVID-19 case surge concerns

The festival marks the important events in the life of Punithavathi, who is also known as Karaikal Ammaiyar.

Mangani Thiruvizha festival at Shri Kailasanathar Temple temple in Karaikal

Mangani Thiruvizha festival at Shri Kailasanathar Temple temple in Karaikal. (Photo| EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The long wait for the the annual Mangani Thiruvizha came to an end with its official commencement on Monday. It is taking place amidst the double whammy of cholera and a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The administration has imposed strict measures to contain the cases, sources said. The festival is taking place at the Shri Kailasanathar Temple and the Shri Karaikal Ammaiyar Temple for four days. Collector L Mohamed Mansoor said, "The distribution of those food and water packets, and soft drinks that are not approved by the food and drugs administration will result in strict action.

'Annadhanam' is permitted at designated locations under the supervision of the food administration. PWD will be supplying clean drinking water in tankers at various locations. Hotels, restaurants, and eateries should provide clean and boiled drinking water and maintain proper sanitation."

The festival marks the important events in the life of Punithavathi, who is also known as Karaikal Ammaiyar. Punithavathi is one among the 63 Saivite saints who has been referred to as 'Nayanmars'. The festival began with the invitation of Paramadattan, the groom. The wedding of Paramadattan and Punithavathi will be celebrated on Tuesday.

The street procession of Lord Shiva, in the form of Shri Pichandavar, will take place on Wednesday, the day when mangoes will be tossed from the balconies of houses. The fourth and final day of the festival will mark the revelation of Lord Shiva to Punithavathi.

Throughout the years the festival attracted thousands of spectators and devotees, especially during the day of 'mango tossing'.

Currently, with COVID-19 cases rising in the district, the administration has asked the devotees to wear masks and follow guidelines, including social distancing. Medical teams have been deployed near the premise of the temples to check the temperature of the devotees.

