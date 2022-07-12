STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Read about Dravidam in Vedic texts: DMK treasurer TR Baalu to Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi

Condemning Governor RN Ravi’s statement that Dravidam was a divide created by the British, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said it was baseless.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning Governor RN Ravi's statement that Dravidam was a divide created by the British, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said it was baseless. "There are several books written by historians regarding the origin of words like Ariyar and Dravidar. If the Governor at least skims through the pages of some of these, he will see the truth," Baalu said.

Accusing the Governor of making controversial statements in a bid to grab attention, he recalled Governor’s statements about Sanadhanam a few weeks ago. "Is the Governor trying to say that the word Dravidar did not exist before the 1600s when the British came to India?" he asked

"The word Drivadam is in Manu Sastra, Mahabharatham and Kanchi Puranam. Thayumanavar has used the word. Even Ambedkar has said that Dravidars have been made Sudhras. To say that British used Dravidam to create divide is either a statement by those who don’t know the history or those who want to hide it," he said.

Stating that the Governor should read the texts from the Vedic period to know who are the fathers of division, he added that to say the British created this divide is an attempt to hide history, while it can be argued that the British used the already existing divisions on basis of caste, religion, race and language.

"At present, India is not under British rule. BJP is ruling India. Instead of trying to polish history, they should try to take steps to eradicate these inequalities," he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TR Baalu DMK Dravidam RN Ravi
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp