Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tests positive for Covid-19

Published: 12th July 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his twitter handle.

Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

