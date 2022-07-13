Families of 909 accident victims from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur await relief

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A total of 909 applicants from Tiruppur, who had applied for assistance from the CM's Accident Relief Fund, are yet to receive help, even after three years. A total amount of Rs 8.63 crore should be given to these applicants, who are the kin of road accident victims.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sudha (name changed), one of the applicants said, "My husband, who was an employee in a garment unit, died in a road accident in Tiruppur city two years ago. A case was registered in Tiruppur (Central) police station and though we have got payments from insurance and other compensations, we are yet to get compensation under CM’s Accident Relief, for which I had applied two years ago."

Social activist KVS Manikumar said, "Most of the applicants are from economically weaker section. Many of them don’t even have insurance policies. Many were ignorant of the fund and applied for it only after officials notified them about it. I have requested the Revenue department officials to clear the applications as soon as possible."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from Tiruppur district Administration said, "The number of allocations are growing every year, but the allocation remains less, due to which there is a large delay in paying the compensation to the people. The applicants don’t need to worry, as they will get the compensation soon."