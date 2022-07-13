STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu suspends eviction drive after vendors' protest

The vendors alleged that the civic body did not serve formal notice but made announcements over the megaphone.

Published: 13th July 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Roadside vendors

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday stopped its eviction drive, following protests by Hosur Corporation Roadside and Pushcart Vendors Welfare Association. The vendors alleged that the civic body did not serve formal notice but made announcements over the megaphone.

"Municipality officials and police wanted to evict shops occupying pavements and encroaching the road near the bus stand. Following protest by the association, the officials stopped the drive. We did not get proper information about eviction. A few days ago, HMC announced it through a public address system," said M Ramappa (52), who mends shoes at the entrance of the bus stand.

He added that association representatives will hold talks with HMC officials on the issue. 

U Chinnasamy, president of the association, told The New Indian Express, "Many roadside shops are functioning for over 20 years. The HMC should declare the area as vending zone and issue identity cards to all vendors. So far, 260 vendors have identity cards and 2,000 have registered to get it. Dysfunctional vending committee for street vendors should be revived."

Municipality commissioner K Balasubramanian said he would look into the issue. "Soon 3,000 vendors will get identity cards and already a tender has been floated to provide identity cards. Also, notice can’t be served to platform or roadside vendors, so the eviction process was announced to vendors through public address system. Representatives of the association have given a few demands and it will be solved in a phased manner," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosur Municipal Corporation Roadside vendors Hosur eviction drive Hosur vendors eviction
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp