STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stone pillar with inscription on Jewish trade links found near Ramanathapuram

Historian P Satish actually spotted the stone first and passed on the information to the foundation president, V Rajaguru, who took estampage of the inscription and studied it.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Members of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation have for the first time unearthed a stone pillar that reportedly has information on Jewish trade links and dates back to the 13th century AD, at Valantharavai.

The pillar contains inscriptions on the region's trade ties with the Jewish community.

Historian P Satish actually spotted the stone first and passed on the information to the foundation president, V Rajaguru, who took estampage of the inscription and studied it.

"There are inscriptions on all four sides of the pillar, which is three-foot long and one-foot wide. The first side has 21 Tamil lines, the second 14 lines and the third side 15 lines. The lines on the fourth side are not legible as they have worn out. There are 50 lines in total," he said.

Further, Rajaguru said the inscriptions begin with 'swasti shri' and mentions boundaries of the land donated to Suthapalli alias Ainutruvan Perumpalli.

On the eastern side of the pillar, details of Valaicherry and narrow way are inscribed, while on the southern side, the estates of Thirumudhucholasilai Chettiar, Pathinenbhumi Jeyabalan and Koothan Devanar are mentioned, and Nalu Natani Sona sandhi, Srichola peruntheru, tharisapalli wall, Pizhar Palli, tharisapalli south wall are inscribed on the western side.

"Suthapalli is a Jewish worship place. The trade guild of Ainutruvar had built a Palli (church) for Jews in Periyapattinam. A Hebrew epitaph of a Jewish woman named Mariam at Periyapattinam is mentioned in the Archaeological Survey of India's Annual Report on Epigraphy 1946-47," he explained.

Nalu Natani Sona sandhi is said to be a meeting place for nanadesi (Tamil word: Nalu Natani) traders.

"There are places and gardens here that once belonged to the trade guilds of Ainutruvar, Pathinenbhumi, and Nanadesi. Based on the writing style, the inscription apparently dates between 1200-1250 AD," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
archaeology
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp