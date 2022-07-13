STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects flood-prevention work in Chengalpattu district

He ordered for flood mitigation work to be undertaken in parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts that were affected during the last Northeast monsoon.

Published: 13th July 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the flood mitigation work being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. He ordered for flood mitigation work to be undertaken in parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts that were affected during the last Northeast monsoon.

Stalin inspected the work being carried out at Nookampalayam Flyover, Arasankazhani Eri, and Mathurapakkam Odai-South DLF areas. Since the Semmancheri and DLF campus were severely affected during last year's Northeast monsoon, steps have been taken to provide permanent solutions.

Closed channels are being built from Arasankazhani Eri to Kazhuveli in Tambaram taluk at a cost of Rs 29 crore, and emergency flood discharging channels are being built from the Madurapakkam waterbody to DLF campus road at a cost of Rs 21.70 crore.

The chief minister told the authorities to finish the work before the onset of the Northeast monsoon. He was accompanied by five ministers and other leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chengalpattu district MK Stalin Tamil Nadu floods
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp