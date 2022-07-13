Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects flood-prevention work in Chengalpattu district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the flood mitigation work being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. He ordered for flood mitigation work to be undertaken in parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts that were affected during the last Northeast monsoon.

Stalin inspected the work being carried out at Nookampalayam Flyover, Arasankazhani Eri, and Mathurapakkam Odai-South DLF areas. Since the Semmancheri and DLF campus were severely affected during last year's Northeast monsoon, steps have been taken to provide permanent solutions.

Closed channels are being built from Arasankazhani Eri to Kazhuveli in Tambaram taluk at a cost of Rs 29 crore, and emergency flood discharging channels are being built from the Madurapakkam waterbody to DLF campus road at a cost of Rs 21.70 crore.

The chief minister told the authorities to finish the work before the onset of the Northeast monsoon. He was accompanied by five ministers and other leaders.